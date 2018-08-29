[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Celebrates 2-year Anniversary of 'Moon Lovers'

Actor Lee Joon Gi celebrated the second anniversary of his 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.On August 29, Lee Joon Gi shared a clip of the drama and a photo of a cake he received from fans on his social media account.He wrote, "Happy congrats Moon Lover 2nd anniversary! And super thanks to Moon Lover fans around the world. I hope to see you very soon."SBS' historical romance drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' aired from August 29 to November 1, 2016.Lee Joon Gi was the male protagonist, the fourth prince 'Wang-so' in the drama.Along with Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, EXO's BAEKHYUN and more were also featured in the drama and received incessant love from both domestic and international fans.(Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram, SBS)(SBS Star)