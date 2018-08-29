SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Celebrates 2-year Anniversary of 'Moon Lovers'
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Celebrates 2-year Anniversary of 'Moon Lovers'

Actor Lee Joon Gi celebrated the second anniversary of his 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

On August 29, Lee Joon Gi shared a clip of the drama and a photo of a cake he received from fans on his social media account.
 

He wrote, "Happy congrats Moon Lover 2nd anniversary! And super thanks to Moon Lover fans around the world. I hope to see you very soon."
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart RyeoMoon Lovers: Scarlet Heart RyeoSBS' historical romance drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' aired from August 29 to November 1, 2016.

Lee Joon Gi was the male protagonist, the fourth prince 'Wang-so' in the drama.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart RyeoAlong with Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, EXO's BAEKHYUN and more were also featured in the drama and received incessant love from both domestic and international fans.

(Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram, SBS)

(SBS Star) 
