[SBS Star] Sunny Reveals Tips and Tricks of Idol Stars' Secret Dating
[SBS Star] Sunny Reveals Tips and Tricks of Idol Stars' Secret Dating

작성 2018.08.29
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Sunny shared dating tips of idol group members.

On August 28 aired episode of MBC every1 'Video Star', Sunny was asked to give tips on secret dating for junior idol stars.
Video StarSunny said, "You just have to keep the basics in your mind. You shouldn't meet the person alone outside. Meet with a group of people, not just the two of you. It's too dangerous."
Video StarWhen the program's hosts asked, "Then where do you meet?", Sunny answered, "Just video call, people.", making everyone burst into laughter.
Video StarBoy group Super Junior's member ShinDong added, "Idols need their fans' understanding for dating, but it's certainly not an easy issue."

Meanwhile, Sunny's group Girls' Generation is confirmed to make a sub-unit comeback as Oh!GG on September 5. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, MBC every1 Video Star)

(SBS Star)
