[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI & Highlight Yang Yoseop Collaborate for a Summer Song
[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI & Highlight Yang Yoseop Collaborate for a Summer Song

작성 2018.08.29 13:50
K-pop boy group VIXX's member RAVI and another boy group Highlight's member Yang Yoseop met up to work on a song together.

On August 29, VIXX shared two pictures of RAVI and Yang Yoseop standing next to each other via the group's official social media account.

Along with the pictures, it says, "RAVI's title song: ADORABLE (Feat. Yang Yoseop of Highlight)."RAVI and Yang YoseopAs 'ADORABLE' is a rap track that highlights RAVI's deep voice, RAVI thought Yang Yoseop's gentle and sweet voice will match his track well.

So, it has been said that RAVI politely asked Yang Yoseop to feature in his song, and Yang Yoseop accepted his offer without hesitation.RAVI and Yang YoseopPreviously on August 27, VIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment released a teaser image for 'ADORABLE'.

The image includes sunglasses and leaves floating in the ocean-like background, suggesting it is going to be a summer track filled with exciting and fresh vibes.RAVIRAVI new solo track 'ADORABLE' featuring Yang Yoseop is scheduled to be released on August 31 at 6PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RealVIXX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
