[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Reveals His Thoughts on Being Mentioned Alongside Yang Se Jong·Jung Hae In·Jang Ki Yong

Korean actor Woo Do Hwan talked about his character in his recent drama and shared his thoughts on his fellow actors.Recently, Woo Do Hwan had an interview during his recent photo shoot with the magazine 'HIGH CUT'.In the photos, Woo Do Hwan poses in a relaxed atmosphere under sunlight and shows his boyish charm with childlike face and innocent eyes.During the interview after the photo shoot, the actor was asked about his resemblance with his character 'Si-hyun' in his recent drama 'The Great Seducer'.He said, "Of course I don't ask around to people 'How can you not like me?' like Si-hyun in the drama. However, I think I say things straightforwardly. I say 'yes' when I like it and say 'no' when I don't like it. I don't beat around the bush or take care of someone in the behind."After discussing his personality, Woo Do Hwan also talked about him being called as '4 uprising rookie actors' alongside Yang Se Jong, Jung Hae In and Jang Ki Yong.He commented, "I am honored to be mentioned with such great actors. It's a bit embarrassing, though. It encourages me that I should work harder."He added, "I've never met them before. I kind of feel reassured to be a contemporary actor with them. I get positive influence when I watch their projects. I'll feel like encountering famous celebrities when I see them."Meanwhile, Woo Do Hwan has recently begun shooting his upcoming film 'The Divine Fury' with actor Park Seo Jun.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'highcutstar''yang.sejong''juanxkui''holyhaein' Instagram, KEYEAST)(SBS Star)