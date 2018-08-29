[SBS Star] Ji Sung & Han Ji Min Send Love to Girl's Day Hyeri for Her Support

Korean actor Ji Sung and actress Han Ji Min sent their love to girl group Girl's Day Hyeri for her support.On August 28, Ji Sung and Han Ji Min both uploaded pictures showing gratitude to Hyeri on their social media account.In the pictures, they stand in front of a snack truck sent by Hyeri, and send finger hearts to her.In the caption, Ji Sung wrote, "Today, Hyeri sent our 'Familiar Wife' team a snack truck. Thank you so much!".Han Ji Min also wrote a thank-you message to Hyeri, "Lovely Hyeri, you have brightened up our day! Thank you for coming all the way to our drama set even though it was raining hard outside."She added, "The production crew could not hide their happiness upon seeing you. Thank you!".Back in 2016, Ji Sung and Hyeri starred in SBS' drama 'Entertainer' together.Despite their 17-year age gap, the friendship of the two stars seem to remain strong.Meanwhile, Ji Sung and Han Ji Min are currently busy shooting a romance drama 'Familiar Wife'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'roma.emo' 'justin_jisung' Instagram)(SBS Star)