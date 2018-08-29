SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Sung & Han Ji Min Send Love to Girl's Day Hyeri for Her Support
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ji Sung & Han Ji Min Send Love to Girl's Day Hyeri for Her Support

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.29 11:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Sung & Han Ji Min Send Love to Girls Day Hyeri for Her Support
Korean actor Ji Sung and actress Han Ji Min sent their love to girl group Girl's Day Hyeri for her support.

On August 28, Ji Sung and Han Ji Min both uploaded pictures showing gratitude to Hyeri on their social media account.Han Ji Min and Ji SungIn the pictures, they stand in front of a snack truck sent by Hyeri, and send finger hearts to her.

In the caption, Ji Sung wrote, "Today, Hyeri sent our 'Familiar Wife' team a snack truck. Thank you so much!".Han Ji Min and Ji SungHan Ji Min also wrote a thank-you message to Hyeri, "Lovely Hyeri, you have brightened up our day! Thank you for coming all the way to our drama set even though it was raining hard outside."

She added, "The production crew could not hide their happiness upon seeing you. Thank you!".Hyeri, Han Ji Min, Ji SungBack in 2016, Ji Sung and Hyeri starred in SBS' drama 'Entertainer' together.

Despite their 17-year age gap, the friendship of the two stars seem to remain strong.

Meanwhile, Ji Sung and Han Ji Min are currently busy shooting a romance drama 'Familiar Wife'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'roma.emo' 'justin_jisung' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호