[SBS Star] EXID to Make a Full Group Comeback This Year

K-pop girl group EXID is expected to make its comeback soon.On August 29, it was reported that EXID is making a full-member comeback with SOLJI.SOLJI was unable to promote as EXID since 2016 due to hyperthyroidism.She has finally recovered her health after years of surgery and treatment, and has been participating in EXID's recent promotions in Japan.A representative from EXID's agency Banana Culture noted, "SOLJI's condition has become better. She will be included in EXID's promotions from now on."The representative continued, "However, the exact date of EXID's comeback has not been decided yet. The group will focus on its activities in Japan for now."Stay tuned for more updates on EXID's upcoming comeback.(Credit= 'EXIDjpofficial' Twitter)(SBS Star)