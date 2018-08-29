SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXID to Make a Full Group Comeback This Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXID to Make a Full Group Comeback This Year

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.29 11:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXID to Make a Full Group Comeback This Year
K-pop girl group EXID is expected to make its comeback soon.

On August 29, it was reported that EXID is making a full-member comeback with SOLJI.

SOLJI was unable to promote as EXID since 2016 due to hyperthyroidism.

She has finally recovered her health after years of surgery and treatment, and has been participating in EXID's recent promotions in Japan.
EXIDA representative from EXID's agency Banana Culture noted, "SOLJI's condition has become better. She will be included in EXID's promotions from now on."

The representative continued, "However, the exact date of EXID's comeback has not been decided yet. The group will focus on its activities in Japan for now."
EXIDStay tuned for more updates on EXID's upcoming comeback.

(Credit= 'EXIDjpofficial' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호