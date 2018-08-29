[SBS Star] Highlight Yoon Du Jun & BTOB Seo Eunkwang Spotted in the Same Military Dorm

K-pop boy group Highlight's member Yoon Du Jun and boy group BTOB's member Seo Eunkwang happened to meet in the same dorm.Recently, photos of Yoon Du Jun and Seo Eunkwang being together in military spread on various online communities.In the released photos, Yoon Du Jun and Seo Eunkwang is making heart together in the middle of their fellow soldiers.It is reported that two idol stars have coincidentally assigned to the same dorm during their basic military training.Back on August 21, Seo Eunkwang started his mandatory service in 27th Infantry Division of ROK Army, nicknamed as 'Let's win' unit.Three days later, Yoon Du Jun also entered the same unit for his mandatory service on August 24.The two idol stars both unavoidably decided their abrupt military enlistments because of their late age, and their fans have continuously expressed their worries.However, after the photos were released, fans became delighted to see Seo Eunkwang and Yoon Du Jun being together as they already have acquaintances with each other.Fans left supportive comments like, "I'm relieved now. Looks like they're doing well.", "Wow, is this a photo from a music show?", "Let's cheer for this friendship forever.", and more.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)