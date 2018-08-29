[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUPER JUNIOR-D&E Wanna Know All ''Bout you'





K-pop boy group Super Junior's sub-unit group SUPER JUNIOR-D&E show the special chemistry of its two members on the stage.On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SUPER JUNIOR-D&E playfully performed its latest track ''Bout you'.''Bout you' is the title track of the group's same-titled second mini album.This is SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's return after about three and a half years since its last album 'The Beat Goes On'.''Bout you' is SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's new try of trap hip-hop genre song combined with joyful vibes of Super Junior.''Bout you' is a meaningful track for SUPER JUNIOR-D&E as it is written by member DongHae and EunHyuk also participated in rap making.On this day, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's members EunHyuk and DongHae had a perfect stage that can only be shown by 14-year veterans.DongHae's emotional voice and EunHyuk's powerful rapping completely mesmerized the viewers.Check out SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's professional stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)