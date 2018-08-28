SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Jang Dong Gun's Upcoming Zombie Action Film Unveils Its First Trailer!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Jang Dong Gun's Upcoming Zombie Action Film Unveils Its First Trailer!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.28 17:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Jang Dong Guns Upcoming Zombie Action Film Unveils Its First Trailer!
Korean actor Hyun Bin and actor Jang Dong Gun will have a fierce battling with nighttime zombies in upcoming action blockbuster film 'Rampant'.

On August 28, the production company of 'Rampant' unveiled the movie's first official trailer.Rampant Trailer'Rampant' is a historical fiction movie about the bloody fight of humans to save the Joseon dynasty from rampant night zombies.

In the movie, Hyun Bin took the role of the prince of Joseon 'Lee Cheong', who returned to Joseon to save the country, and Jang Dong Gun turned into a villain 'Kim Ja-joon', who tries to take over the country through a devastating catastrophe.Rampant TrailerThe trailer featuring two lead actors stimulates the viewer's curiosity by revealing thrilling battle scene of the movie.Rampant TrailerThe trailer starts with human who abruptly turn into zombies, and the following scenes show that the rampant disease is continuously making more humans into a beast-like creatures.Rampant TrailerHyun Bin's narration saying, "They are just beasts that suck up human's blood." make the viewers wonder about the next story line.Rampant TrailerIntense action scene of Hyun Bin elastically using sword, Jang Dong Gun's charismatic acting, and unusual combination of historical setting and zombie effectively raised the anticipation from the public.

Meanwhile, 'Rampant' is set to premiere in theaters across Asia and Europe in October.Rampant PosterCheck out the breathtaking trailer of 'Rampant' below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit = NEW, 'its.NEW.contents' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호