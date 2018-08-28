[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dares You to Join the '#IDOLCHALLENGE'!

Upon releasing yet another catchy title track 'IDOL', K-pop septet BTS welcomes you to join the 'IDOL Challenge'.On August 27, BTS' member J-HOPE posted a video on the group's social media account and invite everyone to dance along the group's new song.In the video, you can see J-HOPE passionately dancing to 'IDOL' in Malta, with the hashtags '#HopeOnTheStreet #URSOO #IDOL #IDOLCHALLENGE'.The choreography definitely looks so difficult, but you don't have to follow the original dance moves.As long as you show your moves to 'IDOL' with the hashtags '#URSOO' and '#IDOLCHALLENGE', you are good to go.Meanwhile, BTS is ready to show 'IDOL' performances at this week's music shows before heading to various cities around the world for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, ARMY)(SBS Star)