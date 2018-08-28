[SBS Star] VIXX N Gives Chills with His Horror Concept Performance Video

N from K-pop boy group VIXX proved that he is indeed the 'king of concepts'.
On August 27, N dropped his 'LAST FANTASIA' performance video on the group's official YouTube channel.
In the video, N showcased his grotesque, horror-themed dance performance that gives goosebumps to the viewers.
N previously showcased the performance during VIXX's recent concert 'VIXX LIVE LOST FANTASIA' held in May.
According to reports, N directed the whole concept and choreography of 'LAST FANTASIA' himself, just like his previous solo performance 'Fate'.
Check out N's breathtaking solo performance below.
(Credit= 'RealVIXX' YouTube)
(SBS Star)
