[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Turns into a Merciless Murderer in the Upcoming Film

Korean actor Ju Ji Hoon turned into a murderer who confesses his additional crimes in prison for an upcoming movie 'Dark Figure of Crime' (literal title).On August 28, 'Dark Figure of Crime' shared still cuts of Ju Ji Hoon, who are acting his role in the movie set.'Dark Figure of Crime' is a crime movie based on real story about a murderer, who confesses his unrevealed additional murders and a police investigator, who believes his words and chase after those crimes.In the movie, Ju Ji Hoon take the role of murderer 'Tae-oh', who tries to negotiate with the police investigator 'Hyung-min' (Kim Yun Seok) for reduction of his sentence in return for sharing the truth.In the pictures, Ju Ji Hoon shows dynamic face expressions of the murderer who tries to hide his emotion to engage in an intense psychological warfare with other people.Especially, Ju Ji Hoon had an extreme makeover on his appearance by getting a buzz cut and not wearing any make-up.Meanwhile, the movie 'Dark Figure of Crime'is set to premiere in theaters in October.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'Showbox.Movie' Facebook)(SBS Star)