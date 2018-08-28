SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Turns into a Merciless Murderer in the Upcoming Film
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Turns into a Merciless Murderer in the Upcoming Film

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.28 14:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Turns into a Merciless Murderer in the Upcoming Film
Korean actor Ju Ji Hoon turned into a murderer who confesses his additional crimes in prison for an upcoming movie 'Dark Figure of Crime' (literal title).

On August 28, 'Dark Figure of Crime' shared still cuts of Ju Ji Hoon, who are acting his role in the movie set.Ju Ji Hoon'Dark Figure of Crime' is a crime movie based on real story about a murderer, who confesses his unrevealed additional murders and a police investigator, who believes his words and chase after those crimes.Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Yun SeokIn the movie, Ju Ji Hoon take the role of murderer 'Tae-oh', who tries to negotiate with the police investigator 'Hyung-min' (Kim Yun Seok) for reduction of his sentence in return for sharing the truth.Ju Ji HoonIn the pictures, Ju Ji Hoon shows dynamic face expressions of the murderer who tries to hide his emotion to engage in an intense psychological warfare with other people.

Especially, Ju Ji Hoon had an extreme makeover on his appearance by getting a buzz cut and not wearing any make-up.Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Yun SeokMeanwhile, the movie 'Dark Figure of Crime'is set to premiere in theaters in October.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'Showbox.Movie' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호