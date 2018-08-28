[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Confesses the Time When He Was Being Harsh on Himself

JIMIN from K-pop boy group BTS opened up about how he was unable to love himself.On August 26, BTS held a press conference ahead of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert held at the Olympic Stadium, Seoul.During the press conference, BTS shared about its new repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' and the whole journey of spreading the message of 'love yourself' through its music.JIMIN said, "We always tell people to 'love yourself', but then I realized that I wasn't doing that myself."He continued, "I've always criticized myself, wondering if I'm doing good and what are all these efforts for."Then JIMIN shared about the time when he was being mean to himself.He said, "There were times when I drank alone in my room and had so many thoughts in my mind. I realized that I've been too harsh on myself for the past two and a half years."He then stated, "From now on, I want to trust myself and the members, work hard with good, positive thoughts."Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to make appearance on music shows for a week and to continue its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour starting next month.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)