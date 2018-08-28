SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Super Junior & iKON to Perform at 2018 Asian Games Closing Ceremony
[SBS Star] Super Junior & iKON to Perform at 2018 Asian Games Closing Ceremony

K-pop boy groups Super Junior and iKON are confirmed to join the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.
Super Junior, iKONOn August 28, the official social media account of 2018 Asian Games announced its artist lineup for the upcoming closing ceremony.

Among all the top-notch artists all across Asia, Super Junior and iKON were the two K-pop artist groups announced to display the 'energy of Asia' during the closing ceremony.
Super JunioriKONThe closing ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, 'asiangames2018' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
