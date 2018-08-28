SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sooyoung & Choi Tae Jun Spotted at the First Read-Through of Their Upcoming Drama
[SBS Star] Sooyoung & Choi Tae Jun Spotted at the First Read-Through of Their Upcoming Drama

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Sooyoung (Choi Soo Young) and actor Choi Tae Jun met up for their new drama.

On August 28, an upcoming drama 'So, I Married an Anti-fan' unveiled several photos of the cast in the first read-through.

All four leads of the drama―Sooyoung, Choi Tae Jun, boy group 2PM's member CHANSUNG and actress Han Ji An―gathered to get attuned with each other for the first time.Sooyoung, Choi Tae Jun, CHANSUNG, Han Ji An'So, I Married an Anti-fan' is a romantic comedy drama that tells the romance between a K-pop star and a magazine reporter, who is his anti-fan.Sooyoung and Choi Tae JunSooyoung takes the female lead of the play as a magazine reporter 'Lee Keun-young', who unfortunately be branded as an anti-fan of K-pop star 'Hoo Joon'.

On this day, Sooyoung fascinate all staffs and fellow actors/actresses with her cheerful and confident performance.SooyoungChoi Tae Jun takes the male lead as the global K-pop star 'Hoo Joon'.

It is said that Choi Tae Jun perfectly acted out 'Hoo Joon' by shamelessly reading buttery comments of him that 'Hoo Joon' has prepared for his fans.Choi Tae JunOther cast and production team also had a great start by successfully wrapping up the first read-through in friendly atmosphere.Cast of 'So, I Married an Anti-fan'Meanwhile, the production team of 'So, I Married an Anti-fan' will now start the shooting of the drama very soon to meet the viewers as soon as possible.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Godin Media)

(SBS Star) 
