SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GFRIEND's SINB Spotted Enduring Her Shoulder Pain During Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GFRIEND's SINB Spotted Enduring Her Shoulder Pain During Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.28 11:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GFRIENDs SINB Spotted Enduring Her Shoulder Pain During Concert
K-pop girl group GFRIEND's SINB once again impressed the audience with her professionalism.

On August 26, GFRIEND held its '2018 Season of GFRIEND' concert at Kia Theatre in Manila, the Philippines.

However, one of its members SINB was seen struggling to move her left shoulder during the concert.
GFRIEND SINBGFRIEND SINBEspecially during 'Love Whisper' performance, SINB tried not to extend her left arm too much while manages to follow the whole choreography.

As GFRIEND is known for its intense dance moves and artistic stage performances, many fans were seen worrying for SINB.
GFRIEND SINBGFRIEND SINBBy the end of the performance, she had completely folded her arm behind her back to make her shoulder to stop moving.
GFRIEND SINBIt is not the first time for SINB to have dislocation of her shoulder on stage.

SINB revealed that she has a chronic shoulder dislocation, due to being a dancer from a young age.

(Credit= Source Music, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호