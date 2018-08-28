[SBS Star] GFRIEND's SINB Spotted Enduring Her Shoulder Pain During Concert

K-pop girl group GFRIEND's SINB once again impressed the audience with her professionalism.On August 26, GFRIEND held its '2018 Season of GFRIEND' concert at Kia Theatre in Manila, the Philippines.However, one of its members SINB was seen struggling to move her left shoulder during the concert.Especially during 'Love Whisper' performance, SINB tried not to extend her left arm too much while manages to follow the whole choreography.As GFRIEND is known for its intense dance moves and artistic stage performances, many fans were seen worrying for SINB.By the end of the performance, she had completely folded her arm behind her back to make her shoulder to stop moving.It is not the first time for SINB to have dislocation of her shoulder on stage.SINB revealed that she has a chronic shoulder dislocation, due to being a dancer from a young age.(Credit= Source Music, Online Community)(SBS Star)