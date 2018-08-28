SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX KEN to Play a Double Role in the Musical
K-pop boy group VIXX's member KEN will be playing double role in his upcoming musical.

On August 28, the production team of 'The Man in the Iron Mask' announced that KEN has confirmed to join as the lead of the musical.VIXX KEN'The Man in the Iron Mask' is a musical based on the novel of the same name written by a French writer Alexandre Dumas from the 19th century.

The story is about three former musketeers and the captain of the Musketeers of the Guard discovering the secret of Louis XIV of France.VIXX KENIn the musical, KEN will be playing double role as a vain and self-righteous king of France 'Louis XIV' and his twin brother 'Phillip', who had to be imprisoned wearing an iron mask.

Boy group B1A4's SANDEUL, boy group BTOB's Lee Changsub, and boy group INFINITE's Jang Dong Woo had already been confirmed to the same role.

KEN debuted as a musical actor in 2015 through the role of 'Anatoly' in the musical 'Chess'.VIXX KENSince then, he built his career as musical actor and showed his potential as both professional actor and singer by taking leads in various musicals like 'Titanic', 'Hamlet' and more.VIXX KENMeanwhile, 'The Man in the Iron Mask' is scheduled to be held from September 13 to November 18 at Kwanglim Art Center's BBCH Hall, Seoul.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'keken_0406' Instagram, '2014kingnicompany' 'RealVIXX' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
