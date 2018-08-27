[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE's Charismatic Performance of 'HANN (Alone)'





K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE showed another splendid stage of its latest track 'HANN (Alone)'.On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', (G)I-DLE completely mesmerized the audience with impressive performance.'HANN (Alone)' is from (G)I-DLE's new single that was released on August 14.The track was written and composed by the leader of the group SOYEON just like its previous hit track 'LATATA'.'HANN (Alone)' is a house genre music based on moombathon sounds and indigenous instrumental playing, which continues to show the group's powerful distinctive musical color, that were not tried by other girl group yet.Lyrically, it sings about betrayal, farewell and loneliness saying that there is no love that last forever.On this day, (G)I-DLE started the performance in mystical atmosphere with MINNIE's whistling sound.Soon all members of (G)I-DLE totally took over the stage with their oriental style of choreography, which was both powerful and graceful.Check out (G)I-DLE's fascinating stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)