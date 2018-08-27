[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE's Charismatic Performance of 'HANN (Alone)'

SBS NEWS

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE showed another splendid stage of its latest track 'HANN (Alone)'.

On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', (G)I-DLE completely mesmerized the audience with impressive performance.

'HANN (Alone)' is from (G)I-DLE's new single that was released on August 14.(G)I-DLEThe track was written and composed by the leader of the group SOYEON just like its previous hit track 'LATATA'.(G)I-DLE'HANN (Alone)' is a house genre music based on moombathon sounds and indigenous instrumental playing, which continues to show the group's powerful distinctive musical color, that were not tried by other girl group yet.(G)I-DLELyrically, it sings about betrayal, farewell and loneliness saying that there is no love that last forever.

On this day, (G)I-DLE started the performance in mystical atmosphere with MINNIE's whistling sound.(G)I-DLESoon all members of (G)I-DLE totally took over the stage with their oriental style of choreography, which was both powerful and graceful.

Check out (G)I-DLE's fascinating stage below!
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
