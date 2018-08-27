[SBS Star] MARK to Graduate from NCT DREAM After One Last Promotion

K-pop boy group NCT's member MARK is confirmed to graduate from the group's subunit NCT DREAM this year.On August 26, NCT's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled teaser for NCT DREAM's upcoming track 'Dear DREAM'.The song has emotional lyrics of the members expressing their sincere feelings on MARK's upcoming graduation.Born in 1999, MARK will be the first graduate this year as NCT DREAM is meant to be a group of teenage members.MARK has been the only NCT member to be in all of its subunits, but now he is leaving one.NCT DREAM's second mini album 'We Go Up' which includes 'Dear DREAM' as well as the title track 'Go Up' is set to be released on September 3.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)