SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN & gugudan MINA's Upcoming Film Releases Posters
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN & gugudan MINA's Upcoming Film Releases Posters

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.27 16:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN & gugudan MINAs Upcoming Film Releases Posters
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN, girl group gugudan's member MINA and other cast are raising sense of expectancy to their upcoming film.

On August 27, an upcoming film 'Dokgo Rewind' unveiled official posters featuring main characters.

SEHUN took the lead of the play with the role 'Kang Hyuk', who is a righteous fighter in the area who cannot stand seeing anyone being bullied.

In the first poster of 'Kang Hyuk', SEHUN is spotted having a fierce fighting under heavy rain.EXO SEHUNIn the following poster, SEHUN is gazing into the dark with intense eyes.EXO SEHUNHis sorrowful eye gaze deeply touch the viewers' heart and make them wonder what will happen to the character.

Also, 'Dokgo Rewind' released official posters featuring four leads of the cast.SEHUN, MINA, Ahn Bo Hyun, Cho Byeong KyuIn the poster, SEHUN is showing different charisma from the previous one-person posters and MINA is bringing out innocent and pure charm of as a high school girl. 

Since the image of the poster is from actual scenes of the film, it realistically delivers the enthusiastic and immersed emotion of the actor/actress.

Through the unveiled posters, 'Dokgo Rewind' is establishing public's attention once again as a movie of whole new genre named 'stylish action'.

Meanwhile, 'Dokgo Rewind' recently confirmed to premiere on September 7.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Samhwa Networks)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호