[SBS Star] ToppDogg PGOON Shares Photos of His Wedding Ceremony with RANIA Yumin
[SBS Star] ToppDogg PGOON Shares Photos of His Wedding Ceremony with RANIA Yumin

2018.08.27
Former idol group members―PGOON from ToppDogg and Yumin from RANIA are officially a married couple.
PGOON, YuminAfter announcing their relationship and marriage back in July, PGOON and Yumin held their wedding ceremony on August 25.

▶ [SBS Star] ToppDogg PGOON and RANIA Yumin to Get Married in August
PGOON, YuminFollowing the wedding, PGOON shared a photo of them and wrote, "I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has congratulated us on our wedding. We will live well with full of happiness. Thank you so much."
PGOON, YuminPGOON also shared the couple's photos taken in Da Nang, Vietnam as they travel for their honeymoon.

Congratulations, PGOON and Yumin!

(Credit= 'park.sehyeok' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
