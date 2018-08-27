[SBS Star] ToppDogg PGOON Shares Photos of His Wedding Ceremony with RANIA Yumin

Former idol group members―PGOON from ToppDogg and Yumin from RANIA are officially a married couple.After announcing their relationship and marriage back in July, PGOON and Yumin held their wedding ceremony on August 25.Following the wedding, PGOON shared a photo of them and wrote, "I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has congratulated us on our wedding. We will live well with full of happiness. Thank you so much."PGOON also shared the couple's photos taken in Da Nang, Vietnam as they travel for their honeymoon.Congratulations, PGOON and Yumin!(Credit= 'park.sehyeok' Instagram)(SBS Star)