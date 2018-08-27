SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Henry Confirmed to Join a Hollywood Movie
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Henry Confirmed to Join a Hollywood Movie

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.27 14:15 수정 2018.08.27 14:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Henry Confirmed to Join a Hollywood Movie
Singer/actor Henry is expanding his career to Hollywood.

On August 27, Henry's management agency announced that Henry has been cast to Hollywood movie 'A Dog's Journey'.Henry'A Dog's Journey' is produced by Amblin Entertainment, which is led by famous director Steven Spielberg and will be directed by Gail Mancuso, who is the director of American TV series 'Modern Family'.

The movie is a sequel to 'A Dog's Purpose' produced in 2017, and actor Dennis Quaid will be the lead of the series once again.

Henry will take part of the play as the role 'Trent', but there is no other information provided about his character yet.HenryFollowing his appearance in the Chinese film 'Double World', Henry's upcoming appearance in Hollywood movie made the public expect about his potential of as an actor.Henry'A Dog's Journey' is a family movie that tells the story of a loyal dog that finds its reason for being by living with humans.

(Seo Dakyoung, Creidt= 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호