[SBS Star] Henry Confirmed to Join a Hollywood Movie

Singer/actor Henry is expanding his career to Hollywood.On August 27, Henry's management agency announced that Henry has been cast to Hollywood movie 'A Dog's Journey'.'A Dog's Journey' is produced by Amblin Entertainment, which is led by famous director Steven Spielberg and will be directed by Gail Mancuso, who is the director of American TV series 'Modern Family'.The movie is a sequel to 'A Dog's Purpose' produced in 2017, and actor Dennis Quaid will be the lead of the series once again.Henry will take part of the play as the role 'Trent', but there is no other information provided about his character yet.Following his appearance in the Chinese film 'Double World', Henry's upcoming appearance in Hollywood movie made the public expect about his potential of as an actor.'A Dog's Journey' is a family movie that tells the story of a loyal dog that finds its reason for being by living with humans.(Seo Dakyoung, Creidt= 'henryl89' Instagram)(SBS Star)