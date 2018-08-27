SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Highlight Yoon Du Jun's First Photos in the Army!
2018.08.27
K-pop boy group Highlight's member/actor Yoon Du Jun seems fully adjusted to his life in the army.

Recently, photos of Yoon Du Jun in the army have surfaced on various online communities.

The released photos show Yoon Du Jun in his military uniform, brightly smiling in front of the camera with his fellow soldiers.
Yoon Du JunBack on August 22, Yoon Du Jun announced his military enlistment through a hand-written letter just two days before his enlistment date.

As his enlistment was so unexpected and quick, many fans were surprised by the abrupt news.

▶ [SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Shares a Heartfelt Letter about His Abrupt Enlistment News
HighlightYoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged from the military on May 2020.

(Credit= 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)
