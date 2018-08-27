[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU and Her Back Up Dancers Dancing at Their Wedding Goes Viral

so iu’s back up dancers married each other today and iu sang them good day as a congratulatory song but the bride and groom instinctively went straight into back up dancers mode and danced to the song with her maybe this is the cutest clip ever pic.twitter.com/MfLGTBDuEm — t？？ (@jieunlui) 2018년 8월 25일

A cute video of K-pop singer-songwriter IU and her back up dancers at their wedding went viral online.On August 25, IU attended a wedding for a couple who are actually two of her back up dancers.For the congratulatory song, IU chose her hit song 'Good Day', lifting up the whole atmosphere of wedding venue with her adorable stage.The bride and groom just couldn't resist dancing to her song, as they both know all the choreography of the song.As they started dancing to 'Good Day' as professional dancers, IU brightly smiled and danced along with them.IU also posted videos of their wedding on her personal social media account, with the caption that reads, "Eun-bi and Dong-hwan, be happy. Please congratulate their marriage."You can watch the adorable moment below.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'jieunlui' Twitter, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)