SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU and Her Back Up Dancers Dancing at Their Wedding Goes Viral
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU and Her Back Up Dancers Dancing at Their Wedding Goes Viral

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.27 13:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU and Her Back Up Dancers Dancing at Their Wedding Goes Viral
A cute video of K-pop singer-songwriter IU and her back up dancers at their wedding went viral online.

On August 25, IU attended a wedding for a couple who are actually two of her back up dancers.

For the congratulatory song, IU chose her hit song 'Good Day', lifting up the whole atmosphere of wedding venue with her adorable stage.

The bride and groom just couldn't resist dancing to her song, as they both know all the choreography of the song.
IUAs they started dancing to 'Good Day' as professional dancers, IU brightly smiled and danced along with them.

IU also posted videos of their wedding on her personal social media account, with the caption that reads, "Eun-bi and Dong-hwan, be happy. Please congratulate their marriage."

 
 

은비 동환 행복하세요？？ 축하 많이 해주세요？？

이지금(@dlwlrma)님의 공유 게시물님,


You can watch the adorable moment below.
 
(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'jieunlui' Twitter, 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호