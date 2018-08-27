[SBS Star] Ed Sheeran Congratulates BTS for Its Recent Comeback!

British pop star Ed Sheeran showed his support to K-pop boy group BTS.On August 24 (local time), Ed Sheeran sent a congratulating message to BTS via his personal social media account.He mentioned BTS' recent comeback and wrote, "PS, congrats to BTS who are about to have an incredible week. Cool album x"After seeing Ed Sheeran's message, BTS responded to him in press conference before its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' Seoul concert on August 26.J-HOPE said, "We were so surprised. He has mentioned us even though we didn't have any interaction with him before."He added, "It is so cool when artists I have known since I was a trainee mention us. Especially, I listened to Nicki Minaj's music from young age, and I'm proud that we have collaborated with her."Meanwhile, BTS has released a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' on August 24 and successfully wrapped up its tour concert in Seoul.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'EdSheeranMusic' Facebook)(SBS Star)