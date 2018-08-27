[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Lee Jong Suk Reportedly Went on a Trip to Hawaii Together

Actor Kim Woo Bin is reportedly spending a relaxing time in Hawaii with actor Lee Jong Suk.On August 27, it was reported that Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk landed in Hawaii last Wednesday, and are currently enjoying their holiday on the island.Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk are well-known to be best friends of each other, even during their model days before their career as actors.When Kim Woo Bin announced his hiatus after being diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer, Lee Jong Suk was always by his side caring his best friend.Upon hearing the news, fans commented, "I'm so glad that Kim Woo Bin recovered enough to go on a trip overseas.", "Their friendship is so precious and powerful." and more.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)