[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Hyung Sik Spotted at BTS Concert!
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Hyung Sik Spotted at BTS Concert!

작성 2018.08.27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Hyung Sik Spotted at BTS Concert!
Korean actor Park Seo Jun and actor Park Hyung Sik showed their loyalty to K-pop boy group BTS' member V.

On August 26, Park Seo Jun and Park Hyung Sik were spotted in BTS' solo concert 'LOVE YOURSELF', and several photos of them started to circulate in online communities.Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo JunPark Hyung Sik and Park Seo JunThe two actors are well-known to have close friendship with V, one of the BTS' member.

Park Seo Jun, V and Park Hyung Sik starred in KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016-2017) together, and the three have remained as close friends since then.Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, VOn this day, Park Hyung Sik covered his face with black hat and mask but Park Seo Jun appeared with bare face.Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo JunBoth of them were easily spotted by fans because of their tall heights and handsome appearances.

It is told that they cheer for V until the end of the concert shaking BTS' light stick.Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo JunV also have been continuously supporting Park Seo Jun and Park Hyung Sik by sending coffee trucks to them despite his busy schedules.

Meanwhile, BTS has successfully wrapped up its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Seoul held on August 25 and 26.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Bit Hit Entertainment, 'V_tamin95' Twitter, Online Community, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
