[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Shows Her Strong Will to Comeback of Girls' Generation

Tiffany Young from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed her thoughts on the group.During her recent interview with a media outlet, Tiffany Young answered to a question asking about Girls' Generation's comeback as full members.She stressed, "Of course we're thinking of returning as full members."Tiffany Young continued, "The members are still meeting and contacting each other very often. As members of Girls' Generation, we had to work on both individual and group promotion. Now, I think it is time for members to focus on their individual projects."She added, "But of course, we will reunite when the time comes. We are just parting ways for a while. I can't tell the exact date, but when we get back together, our message will be stronger by the inspiration we got from our solo activities."Meanwhile, following her departure from SM Entertainment back in October last year, Tiffany Young moved to the States and made her solo comeback with a single album 'Over My Skin'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Universal Music Korea, 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)(SBS Star)