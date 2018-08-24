SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Shows Her Strong Will to Comeback of Girls' Generation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Shows Her Strong Will to Comeback of Girls' Generation

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.24 17:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Shows Her Strong Will to Comeback of Girls Generation
Tiffany Young from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed her thoughts on the group.

During her recent interview with a media outlet, Tiffany Young answered to a question asking about Girls' Generation's comeback as full members.Girls' GenerationShe stressed, "Of course we're thinking of returning as full members."

Tiffany Young continued, "The members are still meeting and contacting each other very often. As members of Girls' Generation, we had to work on both individual and group promotion. Now, I think it is time for members to focus on their individual projects."Girls' GenerationShe added, "But of course, we will reunite when the time comes. We are just parting ways for a while. I can't tell the exact date, but when we get back together, our message will be stronger by the inspiration we got from our solo activities."Tiffany YoungMeanwhile, following her departure from SM Entertainment back in October last year, Tiffany Young moved to the States and made her solo comeback with a single album 'Over My Skin'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Universal Music Korea, 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호