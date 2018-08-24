[SBS Star] BTS & Nicki Minaj Collaborate for a Special Version of 'IDOL'!

The worldwide collaboration between K-pop boy group BTS and world-famous rapper/singer-song writer Nicki Minaj has come true!On August 24, it was reported that Nicki Minaj has put her name on the track list of BTS' repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.The digital special track 'IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)' is a special version of BTS' title track 'IDOL' featuring rapper Nicki Minaj and it is not included in the physical album.According to BTS' management agency, after wrapping up all preparation work for the album, BTS members suggested that Nicki Minaj's rapping would fit well to their album.After reaching out to Nicki Minaj, she willingly agreed to collaborate with BTS.Meanwhile, BTS' repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set to release on August 24 6PM KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'nickiminaj' Facebook)(SBS Star)