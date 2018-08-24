SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS & Nicki Minaj Collaborate for a Special Version of 'IDOL'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS & Nicki Minaj Collaborate for a Special Version of 'IDOL'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.24 16:34 수정 2018.08.24 16:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS & Nicki Minaj Collaborate for a Special Version of IDOL!
The worldwide collaboration between K-pop boy group BTS and world-famous rapper/singer-song writer Nicki Minaj has come true!

On August 24, it was reported that Nicki Minaj has put her name on the track list of BTS' repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.BTS and Nicki MinajThe digital special track 'IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)' is a special version of BTS' title track 'IDOL' featuring rapper Nicki Minaj and it is not included in the physical album.

According to BTS' management agency, after wrapping up all preparation work for the album, BTS members suggested that Nicki Minaj's rapping would fit well to their album.Nicki MinajAfter reaching out to Nicki Minaj, she willingly agreed to collaborate with BTS.BTSMeanwhile, BTS' repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set to release on August 24 6PM KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'nickiminaj' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호