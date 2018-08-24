[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Mesmerizes Turkey with Her Doll-like Beauty

K-pop girl group AOA's member Seolhyun boasted her graceful charms through magazine cover photos.On August 23, a magazine 'allure' released some photos of Seolhyun for its September issue that were shot in the capital city of Turkey―Istanbul.In the pictorial, Seolhyun wears faded colored outfits that match the upcoming season of fall.Seolhyun's mesmerizing beauty and slim figure make her look almost like a doll.After the photo shoot, Seolhyun sat down for a brief interview with the magazine and talked about her upcoming movie 'THE GREAT BATTLE'.In 'THE GREAT BATTLE', Seolhyun acts as a leader of a female combat unit 'Baek Ha'.Seolhyun commented, "I was instantly attracted to Baek Ha when I read the script. She was the kind of character who I wanted to become like."She continued, "She's different from the characters that I played in the past, so I don't know how people will react to it. I'm slightly worried, but excited at the same time."'THE GREAT BATTLE' is a historical blockbuster film set in 645 about the siege of Ansi Fortress and the epic 88-day battle that Yang Man-chun (actor Zo In Sung) and his Goguryeo troops fought against 500,000 invading Tang dynasty men to defend it.Meanwhile, 'THE GREAT BATTLE' is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 9.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)