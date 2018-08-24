SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Megan Fox Confirmed to Join a Korean Movie Alongside Actor Kim Myung-min
[SBS Star] Megan Fox Confirmed to Join a Korean Movie Alongside Actor Kim Myung-min

Hollywood actress Megan Fox and Korean actor Kim Myung-min are going to meet up in a movie.

On August 24, Taewon Entertainment announced that Megan Fox and Kim Myung-min are confirmed for the two main leads in upcoming movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title).Megan Fox and Kim Myung-min'Jangsa-ri 9.15' is a film based on a true story that tells about a historical military action during the Korean War called 'Jangsa Landing Operation', which is the feint operation to success Incheon Landing Operation.

In the movie, Megan Fox will be playing the role of 'Marguerite Higgins', who is a female war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune.

She is a historical figure who covered the reality of the Korean War and pleaded to the international society to support Korea.

Historically, Marguerite Higgins became the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for foreign correspondence by writing the book 'War In Korea' in 1951.

Megan Fox commented, "I was attracted by Marguerite Higgins in the scenario and I really wanted to take part in the movie even if I had to rearrange my schedules. I will focus on analyzing my character by watching documentary to portray Marguerite Higgins perfectly."Megan FoxMeanwhile, veteran actor Kim Myung-min took the part as a task force commander 'Lee Myung-heum'.

Captain Lee Myung-heum is also a historical figure who are assigned to lead 'Jangsa Landing Operation'.Kim Myung-minIn the movie, Kim Myung-min will portray 'Lee Myung-heum', who has a strong will for justice and strives to save all 772 student soldiers involved in the military action.

The production team aims 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' to premiere next year and the movie is scheduled to crank in October.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'MeganFox' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)       
