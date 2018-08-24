[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Graduates from University with a Degree in Business Administration!

K-pop boy band DAY6's member Young K successfully graduated from university with a BBA (the Bachelor of Business Administration).On August 23, Young K shared pictures taken at his university graduation ceremony on DAY6's official social media account.In the pictures, Young K poses in various spots on the campus at his university―Dongguk University.He proudly holds up his Bachelor's Degree diploma wearing a black graduation gown and cap.On the diploma, his real name Kang Young Hyun is written across the top with 'Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration' below it.After Young K uploaded these pictures, his fans have been flooding the comment section with messages that say how proud they are of him for successfully completing his higher-education despite his hectic schedule with promotions, concerts, events, filming, and many more.Young K debuted as a bassist of DAY6 in September 2015, and continues to demonstrate his musical talents since his debut.Meanwhile, DAY6 kicked off its first world tour 'Youth' on June 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'day6kilogram' Instagram)(SBS Star)