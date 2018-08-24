SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Graduates from University with a Degree in Business Administration!
[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Graduates from University with a Degree in Business Administration!

작성 2018.08.24
K-pop boy band DAY6's member Young K successfully graduated from university with a BBA (the Bachelor of Business Administration).

On August 23, Young K shared pictures taken at his university graduation ceremony on DAY6's official social media account.Young KIn the pictures, Young K poses in various spots on the campus at his university―Dongguk University.

He proudly holds up his Bachelor's Degree diploma wearing a black graduation gown and cap.Young KYoung KOn the diploma, his real name Kang Young Hyun is written across the top with 'Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration' below it.Young KAfter Young K uploaded these pictures, his fans have been flooding the comment section with messages that say how proud they are of him for successfully completing his higher-education despite his hectic schedule with promotions, concerts, events, filming, and many more. Young KYoung K debuted as a bassist of DAY6 in September 2015, and continues to demonstrate his musical talents since his debut.

Meanwhile, DAY6 kicked off its first world tour 'Youth' on June 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'day6kilogram' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
