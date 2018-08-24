SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Maze Runner' Ki Hong Lee Cast to Play CIA Agent in Large-scale Korean Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Maze Runner' Ki Hong Lee Cast to Play CIA Agent in Large-scale Korean Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.24 14:28 수정 2018.08.24 14:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Maze Runner Ki Hong Lee Cast to Play CIA Agent in Large-scale Korean Drama
Hollywood Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee will soon be making small screen debut in Korea with a drama 'Prometheus'.

On August 24, 'Prometheus' revealed that the 'Maze Runner' star Ki Hong Lee has been cast to play the role of a CIA agent in the drama.

They added, "With him acting a Korean-American character, we believe the drama will seem more realistic to the viewers."Ki Hong Lee'Prometheus' is a spy thriller drama with an estimated production cost reportedly exceeding 30 billion won (approximately 28 million dollars), and it is about a complicated political situation caused in different countries after the sudden disappearance of three North Korean scientists.Ki Hong LeePreviously, actress Ha Jiwon, actors Jin Goo, and Park Ki-woong confirmed their appearance in the drama. 

Ki Hong Lee will be playing a character named 'Frank Lee', who disguises himself as a Korean-American tourist to get close to 'Chae Eun-seo' (Ha Jiwon), the leader of a team in charge of dealing with North Korean issues at the National Intelligence Service.

Apparently, Ki Hong Lee was first offered the role eight months ago, but the actor only recently decided to take the offer, because he wanted to make a cautious decision as it is his first time to be acting in a Korean drama.Ki Hong LeeWhen some details regarding the production for 'Prometheus' was first announced, many Koreans showed their excitement as the drama consisted of an amazing lineup of actors/actresses as well as large-scale production.

'Prometheus' is aiming to unveil its episodes in the first half of 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 21st Century Fox Korea, 'kihonglee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호