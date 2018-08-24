SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Decides to Take Down Seoul Concert's Stage Equipment Due to Typhoon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Decides to Take Down Seoul Concert's Stage Equipment Due to Typhoon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.24 14:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Decides to Take Down Seoul Concerts Stage Equipment Due to Typhoon
K-pop boy group BTS is facing an unexpected emergency due to Typhoon Soulik.

Over the past few days, Typhoon Soulik has brought massive rainfall and strong winds to South Korea, especially throughout southwest region.

According to reports on August 23, BTS has decided to take down the stage equipment that was set up for its 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert in Seoul.

The Seoul concert takes place at the Olympic Stadium, an outdoor venue that could not hold heavy rains.
BTSBTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We have temporarily taken down the stage equipment for safety issues. We've moved the equipment to a safe location."

The agency noted, "The concert will take place as scheduled unless an unexpected incident occurs."

As the typhoon lost a lot of its steam overnight, it is highly likely that BTS' concert will safely go on as planned.

Meanwhile, BTS unveils its repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' today at 6PM KST.
BTS love yourself answer tracklist(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호