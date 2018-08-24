[SBS Star] BTS Decides to Take Down Seoul Concert's Stage Equipment Due to Typhoon

K-pop boy group BTS is facing an unexpected emergency due to Typhoon Soulik.Over the past few days, Typhoon Soulik has brought massive rainfall and strong winds to South Korea, especially throughout southwest region.According to reports on August 23, BTS has decided to take down the stage equipment that was set up for its 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert in Seoul.The Seoul concert takes place at the Olympic Stadium, an outdoor venue that could not hold heavy rains.BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We have temporarily taken down the stage equipment for safety issues. We've moved the equipment to a safe location."The agency noted, "The concert will take place as scheduled unless an unexpected incident occurs."As the typhoon lost a lot of its steam overnight, it is highly likely that BTS' concert will safely go on as planned.Meanwhile, BTS unveils its repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' today at 6PM KST.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)