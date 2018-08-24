[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Mentions How Beautiful He Thinks His Wife Song Hye Kyo Is

Korean actor Song Joon Ki mentioned how beautiful he thinks his wife actress Song Hye Kyo is in a recent interview.On August 22, a fashion magazine 'Esquire Korea' released cover photos of Song Joong Ki for its September issue.During the interview with the magazine, Song Joong Ki talked about his marriage with Song Hye Kyo.When the interviewer said, "Now that you are married to Song Hye Kyo, you won't be able to go back to the time when you were dating her."Song Joong Ki replied, "I believe the best thing a man can do is to love his woman. It may be great to become rich and famous, but I think loving your woman until the end is the most beautiful thing a man can do."He continued with a laugh, "I still think we are dating, and I don't believe it's the end of anything between us. Also, if I'm being honest, my wife is too pretty."Song Joong Ki married Song Hye Kyo last October, who he met during the shooting of the popular 2016 drama 'Descendants of the Sun'.After their marriage, the couple was frequently spotted together, sending a message to fans that they are happily married to each other.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'esquiremagazinekr' Facebook)(SBS Star)