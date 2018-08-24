[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Talks about 'KILLING ME' in English During Recent Interview

K-pop boy group iKON shared thoughts about the group's latest track 'KILLING ME' during its recent interview.On August 23, Billboard shared its exclusive interview with iKON fully conducted in English.During the interview, seven members of iKON talked about their new album 'NEW KIDS : CONTINUE' and the title track 'KILLING ME'.BOBBY broached to talk, "We feel really blessed. It's really rare to drop two albums in a year, but we did it. We feel so blessed."When they were asked what are the most important moves of 'KILLING ME' choreography, JAY showed the dance moves and explained that there are many moves using their hands.iKON also revealed the group's plan for the rest of 2018.DK said, "We're just preparing for our world tour and for our next album, and lots of TV shows and fan meetings."BOBBY added, "We're planning to go visit as many countries as we can. Cities that we've never been before. If we get there, please welcome us. Show us some love."Meanwhile, iKON is scheduled to visit eight different cities throughout Asia for the group's world tour 'iKON 2018 CONTINUE TOUR'.You can watch the full interview below.(Credit= 'Billboard' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)