SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Highlight Members Spend a Memorable Time Before Yoon Du Jun's Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Highlight Members Spend a Memorable Time Before Yoon Du Jun's Enlistment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.24 10:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Highlight Members Spend a Memorable Time Before Yoon Du Juns Enlistment
K-pop boy group Highlight's members were spotted spending some time together ahead of the group's leader Yoon Du Jun's military enlistment.

On August 24, Yoon Du Jun shared pictures taken with the rest of Highlight's members―Lee Gi Kwang, Yong Jun Hyung, Yang Yoseop, and Son Dong Woon on his social media account.HighlightIn the pictures, Yoon Du Jun is seen with a military haircut, and the other members smile surrounding him. 

The youngest member Son Dong Woon, however, could not make it to the gathering that he is seen on the screen of a video call.

Along with the pictures, Yoon Du Jun wrote, "Thank you, my friends. You guys will stay in my heart!"HighlightAround the same time, Lee Gi Kwang also posted the same picture on his social media account with a long message to Yoon Du Jun.

Lee Gi Kwang wrote, "My friend Du Jun, I know how much you have worked hard as the leader of the group since you were a high school student. It's time to put that burden down now. I hope you train, eat, rest well in the military."

He continued, "Let's meet again, and start again together soon. I love you, Yoon Du Jun."

Lee Gi Kwang's heartfelt words surely touched Yoon Du Jun's heart, and fans' hearts as well.Lee Gi KwangPreviously on August 22, Yoon Du Jun unexpectedly announced his military enlistment.  

▶ [SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Shares a Heartfelt Letter about His Abrupt Enlistment News

Yoon Du Jun will begin serving the national mandatory duty as an active duty soldier today, and he is expected to be discharge in April 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'beeeestdjdjdj' 'gttk0000' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호