[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Returns with 'HANN (Alone)' in Three Months

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE made a comeback in three months with a new track 'HANN (Alone)'.On August 21 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', (G)I-DLE once again amazed the audience with its impressive performance to 'HANN (Alone)'.'HANN (Alone)' is from the group's new single that was released on August 14.Just like (G)I-DLE's debut track 'LATATA', 'HANN (Alone)' was also written and composed by the leader SOYEON.'HANN (Alone)' is a house based genre with layers of moombathon sounds on top, which continues to carry the group's distinctive powerful sounds, yet does not fail to give a different color overall.The song grabs the attention of the listeners with a whistling melody in the beginning, then leads you to a dreamy world until the end.Lyrically, it describes a person's firm decision to forget about a past lover.On this day, (G)I-DLE's relatable words in the lyrics as well as a modern dance-like beautiful choreography mesmerized the audience.Listen to (G)I-DLE's truthful words and take a look at the members' graceful dance moves below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)