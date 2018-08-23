SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Returns with 'HANN (Alone)' in Three Months
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Returns with 'HANN (Alone)' in Three Months

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 17:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Returns with HANN (Alone) in Three Months
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE made a comeback in three months with a new track 'HANN (Alone)'.

On August 21 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', (G)I-DLE once again amazed the audience with its impressive performance to 'HANN (Alone)'.(G)I-DLE'HANN (Alone)' is from the group's new single that was released on August 14.

Just like (G)I-DLE's debut track 'LATATA', 'HANN (Alone)' was also written and composed by the leader SOYEON.

'HANN (Alone)' is a house based genre with layers of moombathon sounds on top, which continues to carry the group's distinctive powerful sounds, yet does not fail to give a different color overall.(G)I-DLEThe song grabs the attention of the listeners with a whistling melody in the beginning, then leads you to a dreamy world until the end.

Lyrically, it describes a person's firm decision to forget about a past lover.(G)I-DLEOn this day, (G)I-DLE's relatable words in the lyrics as well as a modern dance-like beautiful choreography mesmerized the audience.

Listen to (G)I-DLE's truthful words and take a look at the members' graceful dance moves below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호