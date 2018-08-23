SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Bang Yong Guk Leaves B.A.P and Its Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Bang Yong Guk Leaves B.A.P and Its Agency

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 17:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Bang Yong Guk Leaves B.A.P and Its Agency
K-pop boy group B.A.P's leader Bang Yong Guk decided to part ways with the team.

On August 23, B.A.P's management agency TS Entertainment announced that the agency's exclusive contract with Bang Yong Guk has terminated on August 19.Bang Yong GukThe agency stated, "We decided not to renew Bang Yong Guk's contract to respect the artist's decision after a long discussion with him and other members of B.A.P."B,A.PIt additionally announced that B.A.P will be continuing on without him as five members―Him Chan, Dae Hyun, Young Jae, Jong Up, and ZELO.B,A.PThe agency also explained they will keep supporting B.A.P with all their efforts and the group will manage its schedule as usual.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OFFICIALB.A.P' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호