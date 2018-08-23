[SBS Star] Bang Yong Guk Leaves B.A.P and Its Agency

K-pop boy group B.A.P's leader Bang Yong Guk decided to part ways with the team.On August 23, B.A.P's management agency TS Entertainment announced that the agency's exclusive contract with Bang Yong Guk has terminated on August 19.The agency stated, "We decided not to renew Bang Yong Guk's contract to respect the artist's decision after a long discussion with him and other members of B.A.P."It additionally announced that B.A.P will be continuing on without him as five members―Him Chan, Dae Hyun, Young Jae, Jong Up, and ZELO.The agency also explained they will keep supporting B.A.P with all their efforts and the group will manage its schedule as usual.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OFFICIALB.A.P' Facebook)(SBS Star)