[SBS Star] Idol Stars Who Used to Be Backup Dancers in the Past

Many K-pop idol group members mesmerize the audience with their breathtaking visuals and stage performances.As dancing skills take a crucial part for K-pop idol stars' success, they put utmost efforts to improve the overall quality of their performance.Interestingly enough, there are some idol stars who used to be backup dancers during their trainee days.Patiently polishing their stage performances as time flies, they managed to make their own debut as singers and take the spotlight on stage.Check out the list of seven idol stars who started their career as backup dancers below.(Credit= SBS funE, SBS, KBS, MBC, Mnet, Big Hit Entertainment, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)