[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY's Choice Between Woo Do Hwan & Lee Hyun Woo?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY talked about her partnership with her former co-actors in dramas.On August 22 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', five members of Red Velvet appeared as guests.During the show, JOY was asked which co-actor hit it off better with her between Lee Hyun Woo and Woo Do Hwan.To this question, JOY immediately replied, "None of them."Then JOY explained, "I don't know if I hit it off well with them, but I had great partnership with both of them because we respected each other when we were acting."She added, "Well, but to hit it off really well with somebody, I should have the same point of humor with him/her. I think none of them had the same one as mine. I'm the type of person who likes dad jokes and racy jokes."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'wdohwan' Instagram, MBC, tvN)(SBS Star)