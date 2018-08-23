SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY's Choice Between Woo Do Hwan & Lee Hyun Woo?
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY's Choice Between Woo Do Hwan & Lee Hyun Woo?

작성 2018.08.23 16:47
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOYs Choice Between Woo Do Hwan & Lee Hyun Woo?
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY talked about her partnership with her former co-actors in dramas.

On August 22 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', five members of Red Velvet appeared as guests.Red VelvetDuring the show, JOY was asked which co-actor hit it off better with her between Lee Hyun Woo and Woo Do Hwan.Woo Do Hwan and JOYLee Hyun Woo and JOYTo this question, JOY immediately replied, "None of them."

Then JOY explained, "I don't know if I hit it off well with them, but I had great partnership with both of them because we respected each other when we were acting."Red VelvetShe added, "Well, but to hit it off really well with somebody, I should have the same point of humor with him/her. I think none of them had the same one as mine. I'm the type of person who likes dad jokes and racy jokes."

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'wdohwan' Instagram, MBC, tvN)

(SBS Star)   
