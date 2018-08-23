[SBS Star] DIA JUEUN Opens Up About the Dating Rumors with BTOB Yook Sungjae

K-pop girl group DIA's member JUEUN opened up about the recent dating rumors with boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae.On August 22, JUEUN shared her honest thoughts and feelings on the dating rumors with Yook Sungjae in an interview.During the interview, JUEUN revealed that she frequently reads comments online about her.She said, "There are a lot of mean and hurtful comments, but it's better to have them then have no comments at all. I believe that tells you that people are at least interested in the things that you do."She continued, "It's not a bad idea to see yourself from the view of the public. Not all malicious comments are bad if you think it that way."Then, JUEUN mentioned the dating rumors with Yook Sungjae that went around recently.JUEUN said, "The first report was made when I was busy filming a music show 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend'. As my management agency stated, we have met at a gathering, but we are not dating."She added, "Yook Sungjae and I have never met up by ourselves nor personally keep in touch with each other. That's why I was surprised when it was reported that we were in a relationship."Previously on August 13, a media outlet TV Daily reported that Yook Sungjae and JUEUN have been dating since January.Shortly after the report was made, however, management agencies of both stars denied the report.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mbk.dia' 'BTOBofficial' Facebook, 'mbk.dia' 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)