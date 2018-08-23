SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DIA JUEUN Opens Up About the Dating Rumors with BTOB Yook Sungjae
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] DIA JUEUN Opens Up About the Dating Rumors with BTOB Yook Sungjae

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 15:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DIA JUEUN Opens Up About the Dating Rumors with BTOB Yook Sungjae
K-pop girl group DIA's member JUEUN opened up about the recent dating rumors with boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae.

On August 22, JUEUN shared her honest thoughts and feelings on the dating rumors with Yook Sungjae in an interview.JUEUN and Yook SungjaeDuring the interview, JUEUN revealed that she frequently reads comments online about her.

She said, "There are a lot of mean and hurtful comments, but it's better to have them then have no comments at all. I believe that tells you that people are at least interested in the things that you do."

She continued, "It's not a bad idea to see yourself from the view of the public. Not all malicious comments are bad if you think it that way."JUEUN and Yook SungjaeThen, JUEUN mentioned the dating rumors with Yook Sungjae that went around recently.

JUEUN said, "The first report was made when I was busy filming a music show 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend'. As my management agency stated, we have met at a gathering, but we are not dating."

She added, "Yook Sungjae and I have never met up by ourselves nor personally keep in touch with each other. That's why I was surprised when it was reported that we were in a relationship."JUEUN and Yook SungjaePreviously on August 13, a media outlet TV Daily reported that Yook Sungjae and JUEUN have been dating since January.

Shortly after the report was made, however, management agencies of both stars denied the report.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mbk.dia' 'BTOBofficial' Facebook, 'mbk.dia' 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호