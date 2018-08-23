SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jellyfish Entertainment to Launch 'VIXX's Little Brother' Boy Group This Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jellyfish Entertainment to Launch 'VIXX's Little Brother' Boy Group This Year

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 14:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jellyfish Entertainment to Launch VIXXs Little Brother Boy Group This Year
Korean talent management agency Jellyfish Entertainment is debuting a boy group soon.

On August 23, it was reported that Jellyfish Entertainment will be launching a new group in the second half of the year.

It has been six years since the agency put out its boy group, as VIXX debuted back in 2012.
VIXXThe newly-debuting boy group―so-called "VIXX's little brother group"―will be the agency's third idol group following VIXX and girl group gugudan.
VIXX, gugudanIn response to reports, Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed, "Our rookie boy group, which we have been preparing for a long time, will be greeting fans anew."

The agency continued, "The group has seven members in total, and each member will be showcased through various promotions in the future."

What kind of concept do you expect from the agency's rookie boy group?

(Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호