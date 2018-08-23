[SBS Star] Jellyfish Entertainment to Launch 'VIXX's Little Brother' Boy Group This Year

Korean talent management agency Jellyfish Entertainment is debuting a boy group soon.On August 23, it was reported that Jellyfish Entertainment will be launching a new group in the second half of the year.It has been six years since the agency put out its boy group, as VIXX debuted back in 2012.The newly-debuting boy group―so-called "VIXX's little brother group"―will be the agency's third idol group following VIXX and girl group gugudan.In response to reports, Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed, "Our rookie boy group, which we have been preparing for a long time, will be greeting fans anew."The agency continued, "The group has seven members in total, and each member will be showcased through various promotions in the future."What kind of concept do you expect from the agency's rookie boy group?(Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment)(SBS Star)