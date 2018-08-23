[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum·Song Hye Kyo to Meet at the First Read-through for Their Drama

Korean actor Park Bo Gum and actress Song Hye Kyo's upcoming romance drama will officially be kicking off its production today.On August 23, it was reported that Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo will be meeting at the read-through for 'Boyfriend' today.'Boyfriend' is a romance drama portraying a sad but beautiful love story between a wealthy woman and ordinary man after unexpectedly meeting each other one day.Song Hye Kyo will be playing the role of 'Cha Soo-hyun', a wealthy divorced single who has sacrificed her happiness for her ex-husband's career.Park Bo Gum will act the character named 'Kim Jin-hyuk', who works multiple part-time jobs while applying to various companies for a stable job.Kim Jin-hyuk is described as a guy who knows how to find happiness in small things and to cherish it.As the last dramas that both Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo starred in were in 2016, many are looking forward to seeing the two back on small screen as well as checking out their chemistry as a couple.Soon, 'Boyfriend' will begin its shooting at a location outside of Korea, and it is planning to unveil its first episode in November.(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, 'kyo1122' 'hongsick' Instagram, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)(SBS Star)