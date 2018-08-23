SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum·Song Hye Kyo to Meet at the First Read-through for Their Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum·Song Hye Kyo to Meet at the First Read-through for Their Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 14:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum·Song Hye Kyo to Meet at the First Read-through for Their Drama
Korean actor Park Bo Gum and actress Song Hye Kyo's upcoming romance drama will officially be kicking off its production today.

On August 23, it was reported that Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo will be meeting at the read-through for 'Boyfriend' today. Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo'Boyfriend' is a romance drama portraying a sad but beautiful love story between a wealthy woman and ordinary man after unexpectedly meeting each other one day.

Song Hye Kyo will be playing the role of 'Cha Soo-hyun', a wealthy divorced single who has sacrificed her happiness for her ex-husband's career.

Park Bo Gum will act the character named 'Kim Jin-hyuk', who works multiple part-time jobs while applying to various companies for a stable job.

Kim Jin-hyuk is described as a guy who knows how to find happiness in small things and to cherish it.Park Bo Gum and Song Hye KyoAs the last dramas that both Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo starred in were in 2016, many are looking forward to seeing the two back on small screen as well as checking out their chemistry as a couple.

Soon, 'Boyfriend' will begin its shooting at a location outside of Korea, and it is planning to unveil its first episode in November. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, 'kyo1122' 'hongsick' Instagram, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호