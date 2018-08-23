[SBS Star] VIDEO: Thai Girls' Amazing Cover Video of BLACKPINK MV Goes Viral!





Four girls from Thailand perfectly covered the music video of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK!On August 18 local time, four adorable girls―Mommaem, Kungten, Som, and Kwang―uploaded a cover video of BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' on their social media accounts.Those girls only between 7 to 10 years old teamed up in name of 'DEKSORKRAO' and produced an amazing video with remarkable creativity despite their young age.In the video, they replaced JENNIE's walkers with rain boots and used a bamboo sword written 'DEKSORKRAO' instead of the sword written 'BLACKPINK' used in the original music video.The four children parodied every single movement and facial expression of BLACKPINK and show professional lip-synch performance with perfect choreography and costumes of their own.Thanks to Kungten's older brother, who has a knack for excellent camera work, they were able to complete a low-budget music video can stand comparison to the original music video.The girls are gaining worldwide popularity as the video has already reached 150 million views as of August 22.Check out this amazing cover video of 'DDU-DU DDU- DU' below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'DEKSORKRAO' YouTube, 'deksorkrao' Facebook)(SBS Star)