[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Supports Actor Byun Yohan with a Coffee Truck

K-pop boy group EXO's member SUHO boasted his ongoing friendship with actor Byun Yohan.Recently, SUHO showed his support for Byun Yohan by sending a coffee truck to his drama filming site.Byun Yohan currently stars in tvN's hit historical drama 'Mr. Sunshine'.SUHO cheered on the actor as well as other cast members and production crews with heartwarming messages written on banners of the coffee truck.Even on the sleeves for coffee, SUHO put a selfie of himself and the actor with a message, "Yohan hyung, fighting!"SUHO and Byun Yohan were close friends even before SUHO's debut as a member of EXO, as they both went to Korean National University of Arts.Byun Yohan had also sent SUHO a supportive coffee truck when he was starring in MBN drama 'Rich Man' earlier this year.(Credit= 'qusdygkssla' 'supportruck' Instagram)(SBS Star)