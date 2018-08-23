SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Supports Actor Byun Yohan with a Coffee Truck
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Supports Actor Byun Yohan with a Coffee Truck

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 14:03 수정 2018.08.23 14:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Supports Actor Byun Yohan with a Coffee Truck
K-pop boy group EXO's member SUHO boasted his ongoing friendship with actor Byun Yohan.

Recently, SUHO showed his support for Byun Yohan by sending a coffee truck to his drama filming site.

Byun Yohan currently stars in tvN's hit historical drama 'Mr. Sunshine'.
EXO SUHO, Byun YohanSUHO cheered on the actor as well as other cast members and production crews with heartwarming messages written on banners of the coffee truck.

Even on the sleeves for coffee, SUHO put a selfie of himself and the actor with a message, "Yohan hyung, fighting!"EXO SUHO, Byun YohanSUHO and Byun Yohan were close friends even before SUHO's debut as a member of EXO, as they both went to Korean National University of Arts.
EXO SUHO, Byun YohanEXO SUHO, Byun YohanByun Yohan had also sent SUHO a supportive coffee truck when he was starring in MBN drama 'Rich Man' earlier this year.

(Credit= 'qusdygkssla' 'supportruck' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호