[SBS Star] Former 2NE1 Park Bom Gets Ready to Release New Tracks

Park Bom, a former member of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, was spotted getting ready for her long-awaited comeback.On August 22, Park Bom posted several pictures of herself in a recording studio on her social media account.In the pictures, Park Bom sits in a recording studio, wearing comfortable clothes.Back in July, Park Bom signed a newly-founded management agency D-Nation to restart her career in music after leaving 2NE1 and YG Entertainment in November 2016.At that time, it was reported that Park Bom was planning to release an album in Korea around November.It is assumed that Park Bom recorded songs for the soon-to-be-released album when she took these pictures.Debuted as 2NE1 in 2009, Park Bom received great love from fans all over the world.As the last solo track that she officially released was over seven years ago, many are looking forward to listening her songs once again.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'haroobomkum' Twitter)(SBS Star)