[SBS Star] Trainer Praises Kim Woo Bin as Celebrity Who Had the Most Dramatic Body Change

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin's body trainer praised Kim Woo Bin for his hard effort.On August 22 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', trainer Yang Chi-seung made a guest appearance.He is a renowned body trainer of many celebrities including Kim Woo Bin, actor Sung Hoon, and JIN from boy group BTS.During the talk, Yang Chi-seung named Kim Woo Bin as the one who had the most drastic change in his body shape by workout.He said, "Kim Woo Bin had very narrow shoulders at first. His body shape was similar to that of Kim Gook-jin (the host of the show) when I first met him 10 years ago."He continued, "But he is very tenacious when he starts something. His current body shape was totally acquired by his hard effort."Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin is currently taking a break after being diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer in May 2017.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Radio Star, KBS2 Uncontrollably Fond, Online Community)(SBS Star)