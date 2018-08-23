SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Trainer Praises Kim Woo Bin as Celebrity Who Had the Most Dramatic Body Change
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Trainer Praises Kim Woo Bin as Celebrity Who Had the Most Dramatic Body Change

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 10:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Trainer Praises Kim Woo Bin as Celebrity Who Had the Most Dramatic Body Change
Korean actor Kim Woo Bin's body trainer praised Kim Woo Bin for his hard effort.

On August 22 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', trainer Yang Chi-seung made a guest appearance.

He is a renowned body trainer of many celebrities including Kim Woo Bin, actor Sung Hoon, and JIN from boy group BTS.
Kim Woo Bin, Yang Chi-seung Radio StarDuring the talk, Yang Chi-seung named Kim Woo Bin as the one who had the most drastic change in his body shape by workout.Kim Woo Bin, Yang Chi-seung Radio StarHe said, "Kim Woo Bin had very narrow shoulders at first. His body shape was similar to that of Kim Gook-jin (the host of the show) when I first met him 10 years ago."Kim Woo Bin, Yang Chi-seung Radio StarHe continued, "But he is very tenacious when he starts something. His current body shape was totally acquired by his hard effort."Kim Woo Bin, Yang Chi-seung Radio StarMeanwhile, Kim Woo Bin is currently taking a break after being diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer in May 2017.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Radio Star, KBS2 Uncontrollably Fond, Online Community)  

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호