[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeong Sewoon Sings About His Youth '20 SOMETHING'

K-pop solo artist Jeong Sewoon mesmerized the audience with his comforting voice.On August 21 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Jeong Sewoon performed his latest title track '20 SOMETHING'.'20 SOMETHING' is the title track of his second mini album 'ANOTHER', which was released on July 23.Jeong Sewoon tried to share his honest feelings and thoughts on his youth by writing the lyrics himself.The concise chord work and simple rhythm of '20 SOMETHING' completed the catchy melody of the song that lingered on the viewers head for a long time.On this day, Jeong Sewoon lit up the stage with his bright smiles while he serenades the sweet lyrics.Jeong Sewoon's unique voice and the poetic lyrics of the song make the audience see his potential as a promising singer-songwriter.On this day, Jeong Sewoon matched oversized pink color shirt with jeans and this made his boyish charm stand out.Check out Jeong Sewwon's sweet performance below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)