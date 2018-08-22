SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MXM Shouts Out, "YA YA YA"!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MXM Shouts Out, "YA YA YA"!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.22 18:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: MXM Shouts Out, "YA YA YA"!
K-pop boy group MXM has returned with the first full album 'MORE THAN EVER'.

On August 21 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MXM revealed two tracks from the group's latest album 'MORE THAN EVER'.

On this episode, MXM performed a hip-hop dance track 'CHECKMATE' and chill trap track 'YA YA YA'.MXM'CHECKMATE' is a song written by both of the members―Im Young-min and Kim Dong-hyun.

It is a song that brings out a different side of the two members to their past image.

In previous songs, they gave off an image of innocent young guys, but in this song, they seem much more mature and masculine.
 

The title track 'YA YA YA' starts off the song with frisky piano sounds that make you smile.

Here, the dance moves perfectly match the sounds, which make you feel even happier while watching MXM perform.

The song sounds rather simple, but it contains groovy trap beats that make you addicted to the song.
 

Check out MXM enthusiastically performing 'CHECKMATE' and 'YA YA YA' above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호